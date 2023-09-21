IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine

  Manhunt underway for convicted sex offender who escaped from St. Louis hospital

  Five Amazon Flex drivers shot in four separate incidents: Report

  Man rescued by Coast Guard after being lost at sea for nearly 40 hours

  Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp.

    Biden admin announces policy allowing nearly 500,000 Venezuelans to apply for work permits

    At least 2 dead, over 40 injured in I-84 bus crash in New York

  Garland testifies on Capitol Hill over office's involvement in Trump and Hunter Biden cases

  Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

  Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods

  New details emerge in FTC's civil case against Amazon

  Black high school student suspended for hairstyle in Texas

  Questions linger over death of NFL fan at Patriots-Dolphins game

  Manhunt underway for murder suspect accidentally released from jail in Indiana

  NFL fan dies at Patriots-Dolphins game after witnesses say he was punched in head

  Broadway understudy gets her own magic carpet ride to make it to Aladdin in time

  More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates

  An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war

  United Auto Workers demanding agreement by Friday or say strike will widen

  Five Americans imprisoned in Iran now back in the U.S.

Biden admin announces policy allowing nearly 500,000 Venezuelans to apply for work permits

President Biden is sending 800 additional troops to help border patrol with logistics and processing as the nation faces a growing border crisis. The Biden administration also announced a major policy change, allowing nearly half a million Venezuelan migrants to apply for work permits in the U.S. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky and Tom Llamas report.Sept. 21, 2023

