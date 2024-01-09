IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden appeals to Black voters in South Carolina, amid declining support

02:09

President Biden spoke at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, where a white supremacist killed nine worshippers in 2015. Black voters are a key block for the president, but his support among them is slipping. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez spoke with South Carolina voters who say the president isn’t doing enough on issues like student debt relief and police reform.Jan. 9, 2024

