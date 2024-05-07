IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.
May 7, 202402:05

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    01:46

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46

  • TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39

  • Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31
    2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:36

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:28

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41

  • FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

    01:58

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

Nightly News

Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

02:05

In a forceful speech, President Biden invoked the Holocaust, the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and pro-Palestinian protests sweeping U.S. college campuses, saying there is no place in America for antisemitism or hate speech. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.May 7, 2024

