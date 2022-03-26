IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • All cash offers are becoming more common in hot housing market

    02:30

  • Peace Corps returns to duty after global evacuation

    02:34

  • White House prepares for second booster

    01:40

  • The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

    01:57

  • Russia ups the ante on Ukrainian attacks

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

    02:14

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

    02:14

  • Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

    02:39

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

    02:09

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

    01:58

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

    01:28

  • Lester Holt reflects on support for Ukraine and its resolve against Russia

    01:22

  • St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story

    01:26

  • How states are responding to high gas prices

    01:23

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    02:16

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    02:18

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

    01:54

Nightly News

Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

02:55

President Biden, in an impassioned speech in Warsaw, called out President Putin and said, “this man cannot remain in power.” But that is not the U.S. position, so White House officials put out a statement further clarifying Biden "was not discussing...regime change."March 26, 2022

  • All cash offers are becoming more common in hot housing market

    02:30

  • Peace Corps returns to duty after global evacuation

    02:34

  • White House prepares for second booster

    01:40

  • The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

    01:57

  • Russia ups the ante on Ukrainian attacks

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

    02:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All