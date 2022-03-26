Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden, in an impassioned speech in Warsaw, called out President Putin and said, “this man cannot remain in power.” But that is not the U.S. position, so White House officials put out a statement further clarifying Biden "was not discussing...regime change."
