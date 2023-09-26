IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Detroit

    03:24
Nightly News

Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Detroit

03:24

President Biden threw his support behind the United Auto Workers, becoming the first modern American president to be photographed on a union picket line. The UAW strike against the country’s big three automakers is now in its 12th day. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the historic visit.Sept. 26, 2023

