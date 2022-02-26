Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
01:42
President Biden announced that he’s nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal appeals court judge in Washington, to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she’d be the first Black woman ever on the Supreme Court. Feb. 26, 2022
