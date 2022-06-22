IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Billie Jean King discusses Title IX fifty years later

Nightly News

Billie Jean King discusses Title IX fifty years later

02:43

Fifty years after Title IX was signed, the impact of the law is still being felt by women in sports across the country. Tennis legend, Billie Jean King, who has devoted her life to fighting for gender equality in sports, spoke with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell regarding Title IX. She explained that while we have come a long way there is “much more to do.”June 22, 2022

