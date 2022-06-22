Billie Jean King discusses Title IX fifty years later

Biden proposing a three-month gas tax holiday02:27
Senate in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws01:44
Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.01:43
5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people01:30
Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment01:46
Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique02:35
FDA expected to ban Juul products01:43
Billie Jean King discusses Title IX fifty years later02:43
Supreme Court approves taxpayer money towards religious education01:35
Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms01:44
Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'03:39
NFL’s Deshaun Watson reportedly reached confidential sexual misconduct settlements with 20 women01:29
Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike02:11
January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors03:20
Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years01:50
Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial00:24
What parents should know about Covid vaccinations for children under 501:57
Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill01:43
Women’s rights leader describes rocky arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan02:32
Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations02:05
