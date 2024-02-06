IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    01:59
Nightly News

Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

01:59

Buckingham Palace said that during King Charles's recent treatment for benign prostate enlargement, a "separate issue of concern" was noted and that diagnostic tests had revealed a form of cancer. The palace said Charles did not have prostate cancer, but did not specify what kind of cancer he is battling. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports.Feb. 6, 2024

