  • Tornadoes from deadly storm system striking areas in the South

    01:45

  • Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Serbia passes new gun control laws after mass school shootings in May

    02:07

  • Can license plate data be used against women seeking an abortion?

    02:07

  • Search underway for missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage

    03:43

  • Deadly tornado slams Texas town as severe weather sweeps South

    03:39

  • Tree of Life Synagogue shooter found guilty on all counts

    01:59

  • Jamal Khashoggi’s widow says she lives in fear following his brutal killing

    02:23

  • DOJ slams Minneapolis police department in scathing review

    01:52

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    01:20

  • Homeowners can’t afford to move with higher mortgage rates

    02:10

  • Olympian Tori Bowie’s death raises alarms about maternal care for Black women

    02:03

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53

  • Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

    03:04

  • Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

    01:29

  • American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

    01:40

  • Shooting erupts near Denver Nuggets championship parade

    02:09

  • EU takes major steps towards regulating AI

    01:40

Nightly News

Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes

02:08

With high home prices and mortgage rates, many Americans are turning to rentals. CNBC’s Diana Olick has more details on why an increasing share of houses are being built specifically for renters in a booming build-to-rent business.June 19, 2023

