Nightly News

Calls for justice after police killing of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan

02:10

The family of Patrick Lyoya is calling for justice after the 26-year-old was fatally shot in the head by a white police officer after a chaotic traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The unidentified officer has been placed on leave while the situation is under review. Lyoya's family calls his killing an execution.April 14, 2022

