IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia restricting access to campus as ‘safety measure’
April 30, 202400:25
  • Now Playing

    Columbia restricting access to campus as ‘safety measure’

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

    00:28

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Maryland students running from a shooting on 'senior skip day'

    00:48

  • Demonstrations at Columbia University escalate as protesters occupy part of campus

    00:58

  • Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds

    02:00

  • Laotian immigrant battling cancer thanks God for winning $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

    02:08

  • Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12

  • At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Cat survives unintended 600-mile journey, living up to its 9 lives

    01:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Rochester district attorney refuse to comply during traffic stop

    01:51

  • New York police identify 'Midtown Jane Doe' decades after her death

    03:22

  • Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

    01:30

  • ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50

  • Witness describes hearing shots break out at Florida party

    01:56

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics

    01:20

NBC News

Columbia restricting access to campus as ‘safety measure’

00:25

NBC News crews captured NYPD officers putting up barriers near media outlets reporting outside of Columbia University’s campus after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a campus building overnight. A school spokesperson said media access will be restored when “safety conditions change.”April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Columbia restricting access to campus as ‘safety measure’

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

    00:28

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Maryland students running from a shooting on 'senior skip day'

    00:48

  • Demonstrations at Columbia University escalate as protesters occupy part of campus

    00:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All