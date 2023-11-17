IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • George Santos says he won’t run again after blistering House Ethics Committee report

    01:53

  • Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband found guilty on all federal charges

    01:41

  • One-on-one with Secretary Blinken after Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi

    02:49

  • Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

    00:53

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • Is surgery necessary to fix torn ACLs? A new study suggests that’s not always the case.

    02:30

  • 8 high school students arrested over alleged role in classmate’s beating death in Las Vegas

    01:43

  • Never-before-seen footage from ‘Rust’ set obtained

    01:42

  • Investigation underway into Ohio bus crash that killed 6 people

    01:52

  • Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Erin Matson, youngest D1 head coach, aims to bring Tar Heels to field hockey glory

    01:43

  • Israel says its military is now in control of Gaza City Center

    01:52

  • 6 killed in Ohio crash involving student charter bus and semitruck

    01:24

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39

  • March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

    01:55

  • Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out

    07:41

Nightly News

China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

02:37

China is expanding its investment in the Western Hemisphere with a $3.6 million port in Peru. The port will transform the Pacific while strengthening China’s ties with South America. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has exclusive access inside the massive construction site.Nov. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • George Santos says he won’t run again after blistering House Ethics Committee report

    01:53

  • Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband found guilty on all federal charges

    01:41

  • One-on-one with Secretary Blinken after Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi

    02:49

  • Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All