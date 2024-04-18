IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport
April 18, 202401:29
    Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

Nightly News

Officials said one plane was about to take off and one had been cleared to taxi across the same runway when air traffic controllers ordered both planes to stop abruptly. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports.April 18, 2024

