  • Attorney identifies NYC subway rider who put Jordan Neely into deadly chokehold

  • Americans travel to London to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

  • FDA weighing first over-the-counter birth control pill

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    Coronation of King Charles III set to take place in London tomorrow

    Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

  • Russian mercenaries threaten to quit unless they get more ammunition

  • Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

  • Trump deposition video released in E. Jean Carroll civil case

  • Tech execs meet with Vice President Harris about AI development

  • Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

  • Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

  • Highland Park shooting survivors speak out

  • NFL facing investigation into workplace misconduct

  • Man choked to death on NYC subway

  • Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

  • States cracking down on compounding pharmacies selling knockoff weight-loss drugs

  • Texas border cities in state of emergency with Title 42 set to end

  • Ukrainian journalists speak out on freedom of press

Nightly News

Coronation of King Charles III set to take place in London tomorrow

Ahead of the coronation, King Charles III, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, Will and Kate, greeted the public as they waited to celebrate the historic day. First Lady Jill Biden and Ukraine’s Olena Zelenska are also in London. However, polls show enthusiasm for the monarchy is waning. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the latest royal updates.May 5, 2023

    Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

Best of NBC News

