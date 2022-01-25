Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall
01:40
Share this -
copied
Experts say omicron’s wave may crest by mid-February, though its wake is still rippling across the country. Cases are spiking by over 100 percent in 16 states that were hit later by the variant.Jan. 25, 2022
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order
01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions
01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities
01:30
What you need to know as tax season begins
01:17
5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime
01:53
Now Playing
Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall