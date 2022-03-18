Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion

As Russia intensifies its attacks, millions of Ukrainians are without a place to live and increasingly without food to eat. Getting supplies to some cities is growing more dangerous by the day. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff takes us to Lviv, where World Central Kitchen is working to feed as many people as possible. March 18, 2022
Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports
01:27
Russia targets civilians in Kyiv
03:44
Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia
01:40
Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings