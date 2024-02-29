IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000
Feb. 29, 202401:54

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35

  • Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45
    Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

    01:54
    Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest

    01:29

  • Massive wildfire burns in Texas

    01:50

  • Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden

    02:12

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader

    01:37

  • Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    00:57

  • Study links cannabis use to heart problems

    01:28

  • Execution of Idaho inmate halted after problems with lethal injection

    01:54

  • High court to consider Trump's immunity claim

    02:05

  • First-ever HBCU figure skating team formed at Howard

    01:38

  • Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory

    02:18

  • A.I. fuels new school bullying outrage

    01:42

  • Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54

Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

01:54

The deadly incident took place in northern Gaza during a food distribution effort. But how it happened is in dispute, as the Hamas-run health ministry now puts the Gaza war death toll at over 30,000. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports.Feb. 29, 2024

