    Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer

Nightly News

Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer

01:55

Cases of the common cold are on the rise this summer compared to recent years. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres takes a look at what’s behind the high number of cases.July 16, 2023

    Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records

