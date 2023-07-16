Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer

Neighbors surprise 7-year-old, whose mother was battling cancer, with a birthday party02:22
- Now Playing
Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer01:55
- UP NEXT
Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records01:27
Rescue crews search for missing motorists swept up in deadly Pennsylvania flash flooding02:06
Urgent search underway for missing Alabama woman02:03
Ukraine F-16 fighter pilot training to start next month02:33
At least 4 people fatally shot by suspect in Georgia, police report01:06
New details revealed about suspect in Long Island murders02:49
Hollywood actors join writers on strike, demanding higher pay and AI protections01:51
Texas installing new barrier in Rio Grande to stop border crossings01:42
U.S. fans celebrating Messi’s Miami debut01:34
Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents01:12
GOP presidential candidates in Iowa six months ahead of first caucus01:44
Record heat continues to scorch millions from South Florida to Pacific Northwest02:49
Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy02:14
Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders arrested a decade later02:20
AI could help reduce fentanyl shipped into U.S., DHS says01:41
AI helping airlines forecast weather to reduce flight delays01:55
Biden says Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, slams senator for ‘jeopardizing’ national security01:54
Secret Service finds no suspect in White House cocaine case01:38
Neighbors surprise 7-year-old, whose mother was battling cancer, with a birthday party02:22
- Now Playing
Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer01:55
- UP NEXT
Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records01:27
Rescue crews search for missing motorists swept up in deadly Pennsylvania flash flooding02:06
Urgent search underway for missing Alabama woman02:03
Ukraine F-16 fighter pilot training to start next month02:33
Play All