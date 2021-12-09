Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder01:55
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life02:16
Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens01:33
Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife01:23
New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial01:33
Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter01:40
Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters02:02
Pfizer study shows booster shot protects against Covid-19 omicron variant02:33
Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion02:31
Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says01:23
Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.03:02
State of emergency declared in Hawaii amid heavy rain, flooding01:30
Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis01:52
Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son from brain tumor01:16
FTC warns of surge in gift card scams01:57
Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on 80th anniversary of attack02:00
Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack02:06
Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole02:24
Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show01:37
Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy01:29
Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters02:02
As the omicron variant spreads across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with Lester Holt about the protection booster shots provide, how long that protection will last and more.Dec. 9, 2021
Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder01:55
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life02:16
Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens01:33
Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife01:23
New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial01:33
Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter01:40