  • Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder

  • Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life

  • Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife

  • New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial

  • Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters

  • Pfizer study shows booster shot protects against Covid-19 omicron variant

  • Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

  • Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.

  • State of emergency declared in Hawaii amid heavy rain, flooding

  • Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis

  • Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son from brain tumor

  • FTC warns of surge in gift card scams

  • Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on 80th anniversary of attack

  • Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

  • Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

Nightly News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters

As the omicron variant spreads across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with Lester Holt about the protection booster shots provide, how long that protection will last and more.Dec. 9, 2021

