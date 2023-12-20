IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Education nonprofit PragerU sparking debate over conservative content

PragerU, an education nonprofit, offers videos on everything from culture to history to climate and has growing school partnerships in a few different states. However, critics say the platform is pushing a political agenda. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on the debate sparked by the content.Dec. 20, 2023

