Exclusive: Former AG Barr on Trump’s ‘angry’ response to being told election claims were false

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, former Attorney General William Barr pushes back against criticism that he was a “toady to Trump” and defends his handling of the Mueller report. He also describes the moment former President Trump accepted his resignation after he refused to corroborate Trump’s election fraud claims. “Don’t go back to your office. Go home. You’re done,” Trump said, according to Barr. In a statement to NBC News, Trump said he was the one who demanded Barr’s resignation. March 4, 2022