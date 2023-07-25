IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Extreme heat and European wildfires impacting summer travel

01:56

Extreme heat across the globe and wildfires in Europe are impacting summer travel. Airline executives are predicting that the violent weather may become the new normal. NBC News’ Tom Costello shares more on what travelers need to know before leaving for their summer vacations.July 25, 2023

