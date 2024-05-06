IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue
May 6, 202401:58

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:28

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas

    01:57

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies in Trump trial

    02:12

  • 19 receive nation's highest civilian honor

    01:38

Nightly News

FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

01:58

A new FAA investigation of Boeing focuses on the attachment of wings to the fuselage of 787 Dreamliner planes. Boeing says flight safety is not an issue. Meanwhile, there's a crucial test launch for Boeing's long-delayed Starliner spacecraft. NBC News' Tom Costello reports. May 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:28

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All