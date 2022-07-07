IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Father of Highland Park gunman defends decision to help son get legal clearance to buy firearms

02:17

The father of the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting is defending his decision to help his son get legal clearance to buy firearms. Officials are not ruling out the possibility that the father could face charges himself, though no determination has been made about his liability. Meanwhile, new accounts from first responders on the ground are emerging.July 7, 2022

