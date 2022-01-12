IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:19

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Growing frustration among voting rights activists in Georgia

    01:44

  • Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill

    02:32

  • National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:01

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks

    02:00

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49

  • Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

    01:58

  • Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

    01:46

  • Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision

    01:22

  • “Captain America” goes above and beyond for children

    02:21

  • Students face new stress as schools go remote again

    03:10

  • Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway

    01:43

  • U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia

    01:43

  • Defining Covid hospitalization numbers

    02:41

Nightly News

Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

02:42

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced criticism over perceived missteps and miscommunication as Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country.Jan. 12, 2022

  • North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:19

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All