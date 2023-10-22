IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Friends and family hold funeral for Detroit synagogue board president fatally stabbed over weekend

    02:23

  • Search for House Speaker back to square one with slate of new candidates

    01:45

  • Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza

    02:45

  • U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:49

  • Diplomatic efforts underway to release more hostages from Hamas

    02:19

  • Voices of the war: People impacted by Israel-Hamas war share their stories

    02:08

  • Martin Fletcher speaks on two family members being released by Hamas

    03:49

  • Two American hostages released by Hamas

    05:49

  • Authorities search for suspect after Maryland judge fatally shot in his driveway

    01:42

  • Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    01:20

  • Israel-Hamas war escalating tensions at U.S. college campuses

    01:52

  • Israeli university mourning members of their community amid war with Hamas

    01:52

  • Americans living in Israel and Gaza speak out about toll of war

    03:43

  • Body found in Puerto Rico possibly that of missing Indiana woman Amanda Webster

    01:31

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial

    01:53

  • New signs Israeli ground operation into Gaza could soon come

    03:44

  • U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war

    01:56

  • Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East

    03:18

  • Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack

    01:59

Nightly News

Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

02:49

Fears of a wider war are growing, including in Lebanon, where Israeli troops exchanged fire with the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if Hezbollah joins the war, he will order an attack on targets across Lebanon. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports.Oct. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Friends and family hold funeral for Detroit synagogue board president fatally stabbed over weekend

    02:23

  • Search for House Speaker back to square one with slate of new candidates

    01:45

  • Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza

    02:45

  • U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:49

  • Diplomatic efforts underway to release more hostages from Hamas

    02:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All