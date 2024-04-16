IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial
April 16, 2024

Nightly News

The first seven jurors were seated in the New York hush money trial of former President Donald Trump. They include two lawyers, a nurse, a teacher and a software engineer. During the selection process, prospective jurors offered candid views of the former president as he listened in the courtroom. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.April 16, 2024

