Nightly News

First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.

A c-17 military aircraft hauling 132 pallets of hypoallergenic alfamino infant and junior formula left an airbase in Germany and arrived in Indianapolis earlier today. Manufacturer Nestle says part of this shipment has already been tested and will be available to babies and kids with cow’s milk allergies within a couple of days through hospitals and healthcare providers. The rest of the shipment will be tested and sent out within a couple of weeks. In a few days, another flight carrying more hypoallergenic formula from Gerber is expected to arrive.May 22, 2022

