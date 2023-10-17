IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military

A band of five brothers are all combat soldiers for Israel and preparing for war. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez is on the ground in Israel and shares the story of their family.Oct. 17, 2023

