For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

The U.S. saw nearly 600,000 Covid cases nationwide in just the last 24 hours, setting a new record for the second day in a row. New Year’s celebrations in San Francisco, Atlanta and other cities have been called off, while New York City’s festivities are going on with added restrictions.Jan. 1, 2022
