IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump
April 23, 202402:32

  • Heartbreak and hope as Gaza baby is delivered

    01:39

  • Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school

    01:26

  • Campus protests spread around the country

    02:44

  • FBI director warns of TikTok's danger

    04:42

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Threats of violence to colleges on FBI's radar amid heated campus environment

    00:54

  • FBI director warns of three-part TikTok threat as Senate considers ban

    01:36

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

    03:26

  • Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

    02:42

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

    01:32

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

    01:45

  • Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

    00:45

  • Senate poised to vote on new aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

    00:40

  • TikTok faces potential ban in bill expected to pass in Senate

    01:45

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:23

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22

Nightly News

Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

02:32

In his second day of testimony in former President Trump's hush money trial, David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, said he agreed to be Trump's "eyes and ears" during the 2016 presidential campaign. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.April 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Heartbreak and hope as Gaza baby is delivered

    01:39

  • Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school

    01:26

  • Campus protests spread around the country

    02:44

  • FBI director warns of TikTok's danger

    04:42

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All