Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

A New York Judge denied Donald Trump's bid to have the criminal charges against him dismissed. Judge Juan Merchan told Trump and his lawyers that he will move ahead with jury selection on March 25. That trial could last about six weeks. Trump objected to the move which he says will prevent him from campaigning for his reelection bid. He faces felony charges for allegedly covering up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.Feb. 16, 2024