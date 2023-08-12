IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

GOP presidential candidates make appearances at Iowa State Fair

Nearly all of the Republican candidates running for president made an appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, including former President Donald Trump, just a day after a judge ordered him not to reveal “sensitive materials” related to the 2020 election interference case. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.Aug. 12, 2023

