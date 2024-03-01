IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars
March 1, 202401:35

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45

  • Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

    01:54

  • Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest

    01:29

  • Massive wildfire burns in Texas

    01:50

  • Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden

    02:12

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader

    01:37

  • Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    00:57

  • Study links cannabis use to heart problems

    01:28

  • Execution of Idaho inmate halted after problems with lethal injection

    01:54

  • High court to consider Trump's immunity claim

    02:05

  • First-ever HBCU figure skating team formed at Howard

    01:38

  • Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory

    02:18

  • A.I. fuels new school bullying outrage

    01:42

  • Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54

Nightly News

Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

01:35

China is at the forefront of electric vehicle development, but there is growing concern by U.S. authorities that internet-connected Chinese electric cars could be used to collect data on consumers. NBC News' Andrea Mitchell reports.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All