IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Boeing's CEO meets with U.S. lawmakers

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Haley staying in race despite Trump's historic NH victory

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone

    03:08

  • New Apple update includes 'Stolen Device Protection'

    01:43

  • Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio leaked of conversation with Kari Lake

    01:41

  • Biden secures UAW endorsement and looks to rematch with Trump

    01:37

  • Former MLB All-Star relief pitcher Billy Wagner reacts to the National Baseball Hall of Fame vote

    01:32

  • Young Democratic primary voters voice reason for Biden campaign concern

    02:07

  • 24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Unexpected flash floods in San Diego destroys homes, roads

    01:28

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School mass shooter

    01:38

  • Alaska Airlines CEO says ‘many’ loose bolts found on grounded planes

    02:58

  • Haley says she won't drop out even if she loses NH primary

    03:05

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire

    00:56

  • U.S. and U.K. launch more strikes against Iranian-backed militia

    01:11

  • Maryland mental health hospital 'Crownsville' transformed

    02:56

  • FAA urging inspection of another Boeing plane model

    01:12

  • Independent New Hampshire voters voice desire for different options

    02:09

  • Georgia DA prosecuting Trump facing allegations of an improper relationship

    01:41

Nightly News

Haley staying in race despite Trump's historic NH victory

02:14

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump secured a double-digit victory in New Hampshire and is looking to unite the party. Despite her decisive loss, Nikki Haley insists the race is not over and she is focusing on her home state of South Carolina. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.Jan. 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Boeing's CEO meets with U.S. lawmakers

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Haley staying in race despite Trump's historic NH victory

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone

    03:08

  • New Apple update includes 'Stolen Device Protection'

    01:43

  • Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio leaked of conversation with Kari Lake

    01:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All