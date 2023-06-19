IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

The historic Hinchliffe stadium in Paterson, New Jersey — one of the last ballparks still standing from the days of baseball’s Negro Leagues and segregated sports — has now reopened as the home field for the New Jersey Jackals. NBC News’ Ron Allen shares more about the history behind the landmark.June 19, 2023

