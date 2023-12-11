IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

00:34

Yocheved Lifshitz, who was taken hostage by Hamas and released, speaks out to Richard Engel about those who are still being held in Gaza. “They need to get out today; otherwise, they won’t live,” Lifshitz says, citing concerns about their treatment by Hamas that have led to conditions including a lack of air in tunnels, exhaustion and a shortage of food and medicine. We’ll have more from the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Dec. 11, 2023

