Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

Yocheved Lifshitz, who was taken hostage by Hamas and released, speaks out to Richard Engel about those who are still being held in Gaza. “They need to get out today; otherwise, they won’t live,” Lifshitz says, citing concerns about their treatment by Hamas that have led to conditions including a lack of air in tunnels, exhaustion and a shortage of food and medicine. We’ll have more from the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Dec. 11, 2023