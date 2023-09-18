IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Wisconsin

    01:52

  • Women who lived at Camp Lejeune speak out about miscarriages and other serious health issues

    04:48

  • Photo collector finds cabinet of over 900 photos showing San Francisco’s rapid change

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden suing IRS, alleging agency sought to damage his reputation

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested for killing of deputy after hourslong standoff in California

    01:45

  • Five Americans imprisoned for years in Iran finally free

    03:25

  • Debris field located by team looking for missing F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina

    02:34

  • Photographer starts not-for-profit organization to share stories of people with Down syndrome

    02:17

  • Parents and daycares express growing concerns as end of federal child care funding looms

    02:09

  • Rolling Stone magazine co-founder removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board after interview

    01:42

  • Illinois ends cash bail requirement in major criminal justice reform

    02:12

  • Drew Barrymore announces decision to pause show until Hollywood strikes are over

    01:29

  • Trump faces new scrutiny for comments on challenging 2020 election loss

    01:48

  • Five Americans imprisoned in Iran set to be freed in high-stakes deal

    01:50

  • Authorities search for suspect who fatally shot Los Angeles County deputy

    02:00

  • Armed man arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event

    01:48

  • High school basketball players shave heads to support teammate with cancer

    02:55

  • Consumer frustration grows as customer service becomes more automated

    02:46

  • Trump speaks out after special counsel asks judge to impose narrow gag order

    01:57

  • Texas Attorney General Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial

    01:00

Nightly News

Hunter Biden suing IRS, alleging agency sought to damage his reputation

01:29

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS, arguing the agency and two whistleblower employees sought to publicly damage his reputation. The two agents testified under oath that the DOJ gave the president’s son special treatment in its tax investigation. Attorneys for one of the whistleblowers called the lawsuit a “frivolous smear” to “intimidate” whistleblowers.NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports.Sept. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Wisconsin

    01:52

  • Women who lived at Camp Lejeune speak out about miscarriages and other serious health issues

    04:48

  • Photo collector finds cabinet of over 900 photos showing San Francisco’s rapid change

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden suing IRS, alleging agency sought to damage his reputation

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested for killing of deputy after hourslong standoff in California

    01:45

  • Five Americans imprisoned for years in Iran finally free

    03:25
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All