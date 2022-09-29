IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Ian’s flood waters force evacuations in Central Florida

02:06

In Orlando, Florida, Hurricane Ian brought fast-rising flood waters that devastated many people living in the community. Fire and rescue crews spent hours pulling residents from a senior living facility to safety. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the record rainfall and the recovery efforts.Sept. 29, 2022

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All