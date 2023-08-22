IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

    01:35

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Gunman identified in deadly dispute over LGBTQ Pride flag

    01:39

  • Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    01:46

  • Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

    02:01

  • Search and rescue efforts continue following tropical storm Hilary

    04:16

  • Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones

    01:43

  • Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

    01:53

  • Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

    03:07

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

    02:07

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

    02:06

  • Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams

    02:07

  • Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class

    02:33

  • 4-year-old daughter of late sheriff’s deputy gets special send-off to first day of school

    02:23

  • Residents express heartbreak as wildfires in Washington State destroy homes

    01:29

  • 13-year-old records heartfelt message on stranger’s doorbell camera

    02:56

  • Pilot accused of attacking Denver airport parking lot gate with ax

    01:23

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

    02:01

  • Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post

    03:17

Nightly News

Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

02:04

After a recent malaria diagnosis in Maryland, NBC News’ Tom Costello meets with experts investigating the disease at John Hopkins Malaria Research Institute. Plus, cautionary steps Americans can take to protect themselves from the disease.Aug. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

    01:35

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Gunman identified in deadly dispute over LGBTQ Pride flag

    01:39

  • Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    01:46

  • Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

    02:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All