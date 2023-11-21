IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

02:49

Keir Simmons has exclusive access inside an Israeli drone command center, with the IDF giving NBC News clips of drone videos where they say pilots chose to call off strikes because of civilians nearby. However, Israel's drone use is stoking concerns from Palestinians and around the world over civilian casualties.Nov. 21, 2023

