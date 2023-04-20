IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside Central Ohio’s plan to cut food waste in half by 2030

Central Ohio is trying to cut food waste in half by 2030 and spreading awareness on the impact on both the environment and on wallets. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shared more about their plan.April 20, 2023

