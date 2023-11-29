IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Inside Gaza during the cease-fire

Nightly News

Inside Gaza during the cease-fire

01:59

The cease-fire in Gaza, which is set to end tomorrow, is offering a brief respite from seven weeks of Israeli bombing in response to Hamas’ October 7th attack. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports more on the destruction done to the area from the bombardment.Nov. 29, 2023

