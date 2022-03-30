Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks
NBC News’ Tom Costello gets an exclusive look inside the main Space Force Satellite Operations Center. The center keeps watch over America’s military satellites and the world’s GPS network operating in an increasingly hostile environment. Concern at the still relatively new military branch is focused on the growing presence of Russian and Chinese assets in space. March 30, 2022
