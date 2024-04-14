IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones
April 14, 2024
    Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones

Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones

05:12

Iran began a retaliatory attack against Israel with the launch of more than 100 drones, which Iran says is a response to a strike on an Iranian embassy compound in Syria. Israel has not acknowledged involvement in that strike. NBC News’ Richard Engel, Courtney Kube and Kristen Welker report.April 14, 2024

    Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones

