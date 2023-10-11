IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas

    Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out

  • Relatives of American mother and daughter missing in Israel speak out

  • The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

  • Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?

  • Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes

  • Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets

  • Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack

  • Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

  • U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

  • Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

  • Ret. Major General describes rushing to save son during Hamas invasion

  • 1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

  • NFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games

Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas

Israeli troops are taking the initiative after Hamas’ surprise terror attack as they prepare for a ground offensive that could begin at any time. Israel’s defense minister says what’s coming next will reshape Gaza forever. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports from the ground as military buildup picks up pace.Oct. 11, 2023

