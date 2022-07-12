Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

The House January 6th committee played a video today from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony for the first time. Cipollone said he agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr there was no widespread evidence of voter fraud. Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that former President Trump recently called a witness in the investigation, following the committee’s last hearing. A spokesperson for Trump responded, accusing Cheney of trafficking in “innuendos and lies.” NBC News’ Ali Vitali and Kristen Welker have our coverage.July 12, 2022