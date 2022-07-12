IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

    01:58

  • Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

    01:30

  • Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets

    04:07

  • Firefighters make progress containing wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    01:49

  • First Lady Jill Biden apologizes for calling Latino community as ‘unique’ as tacos

    01:25

  • Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

    01:41

  • Biden facing political pressure amid gun crisis

    01:41

  • 70-year-old Robin Borlandoe becomes lifeguard due to staffing shortage

    01:36

  • Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA

    02:25

  • Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:33

  • Wildfire sweeping through Yosemite National Park, threatening iconic sequoias

    03:09

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

    01:40

  • Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

    02:07

  • Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shooting

    01:40

  • President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

    01:53

  • Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

    02:15

  • New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her children

    01:36

  • Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon expected to testify in Jan 6th hearing

    01:57

Nightly News

Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

05:19

The House January 6th committee played a video today from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony for the first time. Cipollone said he agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr there was no widespread evidence of voter fraud. Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that former President Trump recently called a witness in the investigation, following the committee’s last hearing. A spokesperson for Trump responded, accusing Cheney of trafficking in “innuendos and lies.” NBC News’ Ali Vitali and Kristen Welker have our coverage.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

    01:58

  • Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

    01:30

  • Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets

    04:07

  • Firefighters make progress containing wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    01:49

  • First Lady Jill Biden apologizes for calling Latino community as ‘unique’ as tacos

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All