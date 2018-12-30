Nightly News

John Kelly speaks out about White House tenure in new interview

01:30

The outgoing White House chief of staff spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his time in the Trump administration, calling it a “bone-crushing hard job.” He said the southern border wall is not as the president has portrayed it and pinned family separations at the border on former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.Dec. 30, 2018

