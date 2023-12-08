IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

    02:19

  • Typewriter orchestra making music in a different key

    01:51

  • Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania

    02:23

  • Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Freed Hamas hostage returns home to her devastated kibbutz

    03:11

  • UNLV shooting suspect was career professor who was rejected from job, sheriff says

    02:37

  • Shots fired outside synagogue in Albany, suspect in custody

    02:32

  • Kate Cox, mom granted abortion request by Texas judge, speaks out after ruling

    00:52

  • A look at why officers on federal task forces often aren’t charged in questionable shooting cases

    04:22

  • Legendary television producer Norman Lear dead at 101

    02:05

  • Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

    01:52

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Deadly flooding in Pacific Northwest after relentless rain

    01:54

  • Suspect in custody after six people were killed in Austin and San Antonio

    02:11

  • Multiple victims, suspect dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting

    02:44

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

    04:37

  • NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Popular streaming services partnering with competitors to bundle content

    01:48

Nightly News

Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

01:59

A judge granted 31-year-old Kate Cox’s request for an abortion in Texas, where most abortions are illegal. Cox filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency abortion after learning her baby has a fatal abnormality. She says she never thought she “would ever want or need an abortion”. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has the story.Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

    02:19

  • Typewriter orchestra making music in a different key

    01:51

  • Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania

    02:23

  • Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Freed Hamas hostage returns home to her devastated kibbutz

    03:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All