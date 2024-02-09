IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

02:28

The Supreme Court heard arguments from lawyers for Colorado voters and the Trump campaign over Colorado's attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in that state. Many of the justices seemed skeptical of Colorado's move. The court's decision will have a potentially far-reaching impact on states' ability to remove Trump from 2024 ballots. Senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett reports.Feb. 9, 2024

